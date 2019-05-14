JUST IN
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 22.59% to Rs 432.65 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries declined 19.63% to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.59% to Rs 432.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 558.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.45% to Rs 103.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.25% to Rs 1851.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1649.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales432.65558.88 -23 1851.451649.35 12 OPM %7.108.08 -8.278.11 - PBDT37.4642.55 -12 158.37145.42 9 PBT18.4928.85 -36 98.0897.55 1 NP14.2517.73 -20 103.7971.36 45

