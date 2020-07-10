JUST IN
IndusInd Bank redesigns website for enhanced customer experience

IndusInd Bank announced the launch of its redesigned website www.indusind.com to offer customers with an enhanced experience across devices such as desktops, laptops, mobile phones and tablets.

The website is equipped with best-in-class design principles and is powered by the latest version of one of the leading quadrant Content Management Platforms - Adobe Experience Manager.

The all new website enables users to seamlessly navigate through the various products and services of the Bank, thereby enabling the Bank to curate its offerings based on their preferences. The new website also comprises several features that aim to offer users, who are visually impaired with a smooth browsing experience.

