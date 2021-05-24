Endurance Technologies update on VSS scheme

Endurance Technologies has accepted separation of 177 permanent workmen on its rolls under the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) for its plant situated at B-1/2 & 1/3, MIDC Industrial Area, Chakan, Village Nighoje, Taluka Khed, Dist.

Pune - 410 501, Maharashtra. This would entail a pay-out of Rs. 31.45 crore towards VSS.

Through this VSS the Company has achieved workforce rationalisation for the plant which will lead to overheads reduction and greater efficiency in the plant operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)