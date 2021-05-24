Salasar Techno Engineering bags power projects worth Rs 238.65 cr

Salasar Techno Engineering announced that Power Grid Corporation of India has awarded to the company power projects which include construction of 201 km transmission line network and construction of 4 new power substations in the north eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The transmission line network will be 132 KV type and the substation will be the extra high voltage capacity.

The estimated cost of work allocated to Salasar is Rs 238.65 crore and involves supply, construction, erection testing and commissioning of transmission towers and substations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)