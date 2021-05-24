Kellton Tech secures contract to build advanced NFT marketplace

-
ALSO READ
Sensex climbs 424 pts higher, Nifty above 14,600; pharma, banks shine
Information Technology stocks edge higher
Subex partners with SkyLab to provide cybersecurity solutions for shipping industry
US Market falls for third day, crypto plunge
MahaDAO Announces their Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for the MAHA Governance Token
-
Kellton Tech Solutions has bagged a contract to build a cutting-edge NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) marketplace, using new digital technologies, including blockchain. The advanced NFT marketplace will create exceptional user experiences while buying, selling, and auctioning digital artifacts in the form of tokens.
The NFT marketplaces are rapidly gaining traction, reaching over $2 Billion in transaction volume in the last quarter.
Kellton Tech will leverage its blockchain expertise to build an agile and scalable NFT marketplace that would support seamless integration with new technologies. A leading digital transformation enabler, Kellton Tech will help develop an ERC-721 compliant Ethereum blockchain-based solution, which would allow legitimate tokenizing of digital collectibles and support their transactions with speed and accuracy. This technology infrastructure would offer the next level of security, efficiency, and performance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU