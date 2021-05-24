Kellton Tech secures contract to build advanced NFT marketplace

Kellton Tech Solutions has bagged a contract to build a cutting-edge NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) marketplace, using new digital technologies, including blockchain. The advanced NFT marketplace will create exceptional user experiences while buying, selling, and auctioning digital artifacts in the form of tokens.

The NFT marketplaces are rapidly gaining traction, reaching over $2 Billion in transaction volume in the last quarter.

Kellton Tech will leverage its blockchain expertise to build an agile and scalable NFT marketplace that would support seamless integration with new technologies. A leading digital transformation enabler, Kellton Tech will help develop an ERC-721 compliant Ethereum blockchain-based solution, which would allow legitimate tokenizing of digital collectibles and support their transactions with speed and accuracy. This technology infrastructure would offer the next level of security, efficiency, and performance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)