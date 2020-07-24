Axis Bank Ltd Slips 2.09%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Shed 1.64%

Axis Bank Ltd has added 6.31% over last one month compared to 6.02% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 8.7% rise in the SENSEX

Axis Bank Ltd fell 2.09% today to trade at Rs 451.2. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 1.64% to quote at 25759.17. The index is up 6.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, State Bank of India decreased 1.77% and IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 1.7% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 21.42 % over last one year compared to the 0.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has added 6.31% over last one month compared to 6.02% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 8.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 765.9 on 31 Dec 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 285 on 25 Mar 2020.

