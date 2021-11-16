Energy stocks drop

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 80.88 points or 0.99% at 8069.01 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 5.54%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.79%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.45%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.29%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.86%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.83%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.62%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.52%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 4.34%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 3.28%), and Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 2.07%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 61.3 or 0.1% at 60657.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.6 points or 0.06% at 18097.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 205.31 points or 0.7% at 29381.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.61 points or 0.35% at 9220.06.

On BSE,1822 shares were trading in green, 1388 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)