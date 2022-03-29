Engineers India gains on bagging consultancy services contract from BORL

-
Engineers India rose 1.15% to Rs 66.05 after the company said it secured consultancy services from Bharat Oman Refineries (BORL) for electrolyser-based green hydrogen plant at Bina Refinery.BORL has selected EIL for providing consultancy services for electrolyser-based green hydrogen plant at Bina Refinery.
"It shall be one of the largest Green Hydrogen Plant in the country with a capacity of approx. 8.5 TPD (20 MW)," EIL said in a statement.
Bina Refinery is an oil refinery located in the Bina-Etawa district of Madhya Pradesh, India. It is owned and operated by BORL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation.
EIL is a Government Of India enterprise involved in providing design, engineering, procurement, construction and integrated project management services focusing on oil , gas and petrochemicals industries in India and internationally.
On a consolidated basis, EIL reported net profit declined 53.8% to Rs 40.67crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 88.07 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales fell 18.1% to Rs 692.11 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Engineers India were up 1.15% at Rs 66.05 on BSE.
