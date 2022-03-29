TVS Electronics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd, Man Industries (India) Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd and Centum Electronics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 March 2022.

TVS Electronics Ltd soared 17.59% to Rs 262.05 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13802 shares in the past one month.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd surged 11.18% to Rs 113.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7734 shares in the past one month.

Man Industries (India) Ltd spiked 11.08% to Rs 90.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35394 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd spurt 9.93% to Rs 24.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd added 9.33% to Rs 466.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2855 shares in the past one month.

