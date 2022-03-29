Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 45.25, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.96% in last one year as compared to a 16.24% rally in NIFTY and a 27.31% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 45.25, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 17255.25. The Sensex is at 57703.92, up 0.19%.Bank of India has lost around 5.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2736.9, down 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

