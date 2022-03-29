Hindustan Copper Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 113, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.96% in last one year as compared to a 16.24% rally in NIFTY and a 64.85% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 113, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 17255.25. The Sensex is at 57703.92, up 0.19%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has lost around 5.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6559.4, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 113.55, down 0.39% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd tumbled 6.96% in last one year as compared to a 16.24% rally in NIFTY and a 64.85% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 44.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

