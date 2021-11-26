Engineers India gains on strategic alliance with Chempolis

-
ALSO READ
JSW Future Energy collaborates with Australian Fortescue Future Industries
RIL, Future Group companies decline after SC rules in Amazon's favour
Sterling & Wilson Solar expands its portfolio of renewable energy offerings
Ultratech Cement gains on commissioning 1.2 mtpa cement capacity
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers commissions new 250 Ton Goliath Crane
-
Engineers India (EIL) rose 2.30% to Rs 73.35 after the company and Chempolis Oy, Finland announced the signing of a strategic alliance for conversion of biomass to green fuels.
In the changing global energy landscape, biomass-based fuels are promising alternative for supplementing fossil fuels towards a sustainable energy future. In addition to this, biomass can be utilized to produce value added products such as phenolic resins that has the potential to substitute a lot of products obtained from fossil fuels.
The Government of India has also set a target to achieve 20% blending of ethanol in gasoline by the year 2025.
Many biomass-based product facilities are expected to be installed in the coming years in India and across the world to fulfill the demand of green products.
As both the organizations operate in the Indian subcontinent market and have complementary products and/ or services, this association will add value in presenting the synergized and regulatory compliant products and services to end customers in Indian subcontinent.
This agreement shall pave the way to pursue business development in the sunshine area of renewables i.e. Cellulosic 2G Ethanol Technology.
Engineers India provides design, engineering, procurement, construction, and integrated project management services primarily for oil and gas and petrochemical industries. The Government of India owned 51.32% stake in company as on 30 June 2021.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 80.71% to Rs 17.04 crore on a 5.13% fall in sales to Rs 656.78 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU