Siemens Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Nirlon Ltd and Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2021.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Nirlon Ltd and Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2021.

Siemens Ltd lost 5.92% to Rs 2142.05 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 50659 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31262 shares in the past one month.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd crashed 5.84% to Rs 570.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6973 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd tumbled 5.45% to Rs 163.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nirlon Ltd fell 4.29% to Rs 398.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10109 shares in the past one month.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd shed 3.11% to Rs 2071.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)