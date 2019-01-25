JUST IN
Outcome of board meeting of Kirloskar Brothers

Held on 25 January 2019

The Board of Kirloskar Brothers at its meeting held on 25 January 2019 has appointed Rajeev Kher as an Additional Director of the company with effect from 25 January 2019. The Board has accorded its in principal approval for the purchase of fractional shares arising out of the proposed consolidation of share capital of 'The Kolhapur Steel', a subsidiary of the company.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 17:04 IST

