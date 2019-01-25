Outcome of board meeting of Kirloskar Brothers

-
Held on 25 January 2019The Board of Kirloskar Brothers at its meeting held on 25 January 2019 has appointed Rajeev Kher as an Additional Director of the company with effect from 25 January 2019. The Board has accorded its in principal approval for the purchase of fractional shares arising out of the proposed consolidation of share capital of 'The Kolhapur Steel', a subsidiary of the company.
