USFDA completes inspection of Lupin's Pithampur Unit -2 (Indore) facility

With 6 observationsLupin announced the completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) inspection carried out at its Pithampur Unit -2 (Indore) facility. The inspection was carried out between 14 January and 25 January 2019. The inspection at Pithampur Unit-2 (Indore) closed with 6 observations. The Company is confident of addressing the observations satisfactorily.
