JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Xelpmoc Design and Tech IPO subscribed 2.74 times
Business Standard

USFDA completes inspection of Lupin's Pithampur Unit -2 (Indore) facility

Capital Market 

With 6 observations

Lupin announced the completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) inspection carried out at its Pithampur Unit -2 (Indore) facility. The inspection was carried out between 14 January and 25 January 2019. The inspection at Pithampur Unit-2 (Indore) closed with 6 observations. The Company is confident of addressing the observations satisfactorily.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 11:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements