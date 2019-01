USFDA completes inspection of Lupin's Pithampur Unit -2 (Indore) facility

With 6 observations

Lupin announced the completion of the (U.S. FDA) inspection carried out at its -2 (Indore) facility. The inspection was carried out between 14 January and 25 January 2019. The inspection at Pithampur Unit-2 (Indore) closed with 6 observations. The Company is confident of addressing the observations satisfactorily.

