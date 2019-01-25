Sambhaav Media forms LLP namely 'Sambhaav Nascent LLP'

-
Sambhaav Media has entered into an agreement with M/s. Nascent Info Technologies to jointly undertake and carry out business of News and Online Portal services. The agreement has been entered into under the provisions of Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 to incorporate a limited Liability Partnership namely 'Sambhaav Nascent LLP' (the LLP).
The LLP shall carry out the business of Online Portal Services with national and international news, business news and sports news. Sambhaav will hold 51% rights while Nascent will hold 49% rights of the LLP.
