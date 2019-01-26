JUST IN
Dai-Ichi Karkaria closes down its Kasarwadi Plant

Shifts operations from Kasarwadi Plant to Dahej, Gujarat

Dai-Ichi Karkaria announced that operations of the company's Plant situated at 105th Milestone, Mumbai - Pune Road, P.O. Kasarwadi, Pune - 411034 (hereinafter referred to as 'The Kasarwadi Plant') are shifted to its newly established Plant situated at D - 20 / GIDC Industrial Estate, Dahej, Bharuch - 392130, Gujarat.

The Company has closed down its Kasarwadi Plant with effect from 25 January, 2019.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 11:29 IST

