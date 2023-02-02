Entertainment Network (India) standalone net profit declines 47.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 116.13 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) declined 47.04% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 116.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

