IDFC consolidated net profit rises 1392.32% in the December 2022 quarter
Entertainment Network (India) standalone net profit declines 47.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 116.13 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) declined 47.04% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 116.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales116.1398.35 18 OPM %22.7836.23 -PBDT27.1834.80 -22 PBT7.6315.04 -49 NP5.8110.97 -47

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 07:40 IST

