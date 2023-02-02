Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit rises 75.53% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 33.98% to Rs 1221.58 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Machine Works rose 75.53% to Rs 112.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.98% to Rs 1221.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 911.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1221.58911.76 34 OPM %10.259.11 -PBDT157.61103.76 52 PBT136.5988.59 54 NP112.9964.37 76
