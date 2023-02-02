Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit declines 84.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.63% to Rs 93.68 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries declined 84.74% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.63% to Rs 93.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 169.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.93.68169.1814.0322.5713.2740.475.0633.393.7324.45

