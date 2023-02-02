JUST IN
Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit declines 84.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.63% to Rs 93.68 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries declined 84.74% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.63% to Rs 93.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 169.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales93.68169.18 -45 OPM %14.0322.57 -PBDT13.2740.47 -67 PBT5.0633.39 -85 NP3.7324.45 -85

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 07:40 IST

