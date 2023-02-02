JUST IN
IDFC consolidated net profit rises 1392.32% in the December 2022 quarter
Mahindra Logistics consolidated net profit declines 21.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 1329.55 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Logistics declined 21.47% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 1329.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1136.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1329.551136.00 17 OPM %4.723.99 -PBDT53.3540.70 31 PBT3.553.20 11 NP1.391.77 -21

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 07:40 IST

