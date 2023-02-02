Mahindra Logistics consolidated net profit declines 21.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 1329.55 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Logistics declined 21.47% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 1329.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1136.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1329.551136.004.723.9953.3540.703.553.201.391.77

