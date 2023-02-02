Tilak Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 3872.73% to Rs 4.37 croreNet profit of Tilak Ventures reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3872.73% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.370.11 3873 OPM %10.53-690.91 -PBDT1.41-0.67 LP PBT1.41-0.67 LP NP1.41-0.67 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
