SRM Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SRM Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2018 quarter
SRM Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Siel Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Siel Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
Siel Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of SRM Energy reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2018 and during the previous quarter ended September 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU