Equitas Small Fin Bank Q2 disbursements jump 65% YoY

The small finance bank's gross advances increased by 13% to Rs 18,981 crore in Q2 FY22 compared with Rs 16,731 crore in Q2 FY21.Sequentially, the bank's gross advances rose by 6% from Rs 17,837 crore posted in Q1 FY22.
Disbursement soared by 65% year on year to Rs 3,137 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 1,902 crore in Q2 FY21. Disbursement jumped 148% quarter on quarter from Rs 1,265 crore posted in Q1 FY22.
Equitas Small Finance Bank's total deposits increased by 6% quarter on quarter and 40% year on year to Rs 18,094 crore in Q2 FY22.
CASA stood at Rs 8,200 crore in Q2 FY22, rising 21% quarter on quarter and 153% year on year. The bank's CASA Ratio improved to 45% in Q2 FY22 from 40% in Q1 FY22 and 25% in Q2 FY21.
Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank fell 0.85% to close at Rs 64.15 on BSE.
Equitas Small Finance Bank is one of the largest small finance banks in India in terms of number of banking outlets and the second largest SFB in India in terms of assets under management and total deposits in FY2019.
