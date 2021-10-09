Maruti Suzuki Sept production declines 51% YoY

The car major's total auto production fell by 51% to 81,278 units in September 2021 as compared to 166,086 units produced in September 2020.

On a sequential basis, the production was down by nearly 29% from 113,937 units produced in August 2021.

Total passenger vehicle production figures declined nearly 52% to 77,782 units in September 2021 compared with 161,668 units in September 2020. Meanwhile, production of Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) production fell by 20.8% to 3,496 units in September 2021 over September 2020.

The carmaker said that the production volume in September 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage. Earlier this month, the company said that the vehicle production in Haryana and Gujarat plants will be impacted in October 2021 due to shortage of electronic components.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India closed 0.88% lower at Rs 7,425.75 on Friday.

On a consolidated basis, the auto major's net profit stood at Rs 475 crore in Q1 FY22, compared with net loss of Rs 268.30 crore posted in Q1 FY21. Net sales surged 356.6% to Rs 16,799.90 crore in Q1 FY22 over Rs 3,679 crore in Q1 FY21.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)