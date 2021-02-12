Equitas Small Finance Bank launches country's first FASTag powered truck terminal

-
In partnership with MSRDC and Ocean Highway Facilities & SolutionsEquitas Small Finance Bank has partnered with Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Ocean Highway Facilities and Solutions for launching country's first FASTag powered truck terminal at Khalapur, Maharashtra on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai - Pune Expressway. The terminal has a capacity of 160 trucks, which can be parked in at any given point in time. At this juncture more than 350 trucks visit the terminal in a day.
