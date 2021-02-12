NPTC commissions Unit 4 of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW)

-
-
NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, Unit-4 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC ) has been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 12 February 2021.
With this, the commissioned and commercial capacity of NTPC group has become 64075 MW.
