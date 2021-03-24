Equitas Small Finance Bank partners with Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2021

-
Equitas Small Finance Bank has renewed its partnership with Chennai Super Kings for the IPL season 2021. It will be the 'Official Retail Banking Partner' for the team.
In line with the brand ethos and the logo positioning at the back of the helmet & cap, it is also going to launch a new campaign titled The Bank Behind Every Champion.
Chennai Super Kings team will sport the Equitas SFB logo on the back of the helmet and the cap as part of the team jersey. The new campaign will be aimed to communicate that, Equitas has been transforming lives of individuals through their lending and social responsibilities over time with the support and funds of people who are banking with them. Equitas Small Finance Bank has been previously associated with the three-time IPL champions from season 2018-2020.
