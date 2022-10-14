JUST IN
Business Standard

Lemon Tree Hotels opens its 3rd property in Mumbai

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the opening of Lemon Tree Hotel Kalina, Mumbai.

This is the third property of the group in the city. The strategic location of the hotel offers multiple options to experience the city's tradition, architecture and ethos.

The hotel features 63 well-appointed rooms and offers easy access to major corporations and financial institutions in BKC, Andheri and Powai, as well as some of the city's most famous shopping and sightseeing destinations, including Linking Road, Hill Road and Phoenix Market city.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 19:33 IST

