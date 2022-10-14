Adani Agri Logistics receives LoA from FCI

To build silo complexes across India

Adani Agri Logistics (AALL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Logistics, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), following competitive bidding, to build silo complexes at various locations across the country.

Based on the LoA, AALL will develop and operate state-of-the-art silo complexes at four locations - Kanpur, Gonda and Sandila in Uttar Pradesh and Katihar in Bihar, in line with the Government of India's objective of modernizing India's storage infrastructure, creating a total silo storage capacity of 3.5 lakh MT.

Silo complexes, which are mechanized and automated units equipped with temperature and humidity controls, are built to handle, store and preserve food grains. The handling process, from procurement to transportation, is in bulk form catered through containerized movement.

The project, to be executed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode, will include Hub Silo Complexes, which are silo complexes with container depots, and Spoke Silo Complexes, which are silo complexes without container depots.

With the addition of 3.50 lakh MT storage capacity, AALL will now have a total of 15.25 lakh MT of silo storage capacity across 24 locations in India.

