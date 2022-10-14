Tata Power Company reports cyber attack on its IT infrastructure

-
ALSO READ
SJVN climbs after awarding solar project to Tata Power Solar Systems
Tata Power arm wins order worth Rs 596 cr to set up 125 MWp floating solar project
Tata Power to develop 7 MW solar project at Tata Motors' Pantnagar plant
Utilties stocks rise
Resurgent Power completes acquisition of South East UP Power Transmission Company via insolvency process
-
The Company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems.
All critical operational systems are functioning; however, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU