Tata Power Company reports cyber attack on its IT infrastructure

Tata Power Company had a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure impacting some of its IT systems.

The Company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems.

All critical operational systems are functioning; however, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points.

