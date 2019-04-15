Eris Lifesciences gains after loan pre-payment

rose 1.41% to Rs 638 at 13:58 IST on BSE, after the company notified that it has pre-paid the entire loan facility obtained from

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 12 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 157.10 points or 0.41% at 38,924.21

On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6,160 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 643.75 and a low of Rs 638 so far during the day.

notified that the company has pre-paid the entire loan facility obtained from (Lender). The loan facility agreements dated 30 November 2017 with Limited therefore stand closed / terminated, it added.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 7.05% to Rs 80.20 crore on 19.74% rise in net sales to Rs 248.48 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Eris Lifesciences is one of the fastest growing within the chronic and acute categories of the Indian Branded Formulations market such as: cardiovascular; anti-diabetes; vitamins; gastroenterology and gynaecology.

