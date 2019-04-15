Tata Global Beverages Ltd rises for third straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 218.4, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.9% in last one year as compared to a 10.97% jump in and a 12.23% jump in the FMCG index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 218.4, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 11682.85. The Sensex is at 38877.28, up 0.28%. Ltd has gained around 9.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30533.7, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 219.25, up 1.2% on the day. is down 21.9% in last one year as compared to a 10.97% jump in NIFTY and a 12.23% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 32.72 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)