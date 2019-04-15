Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd spurts 1.89%, up for third straight session

Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 29.6, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.53% in last one year as compared to a 10.97% fall in and a 27.41% fall in the Media index.

Cable & Datacom Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.6, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 11682.85. The Sensex is at 38877.28, up 0.28%. Cable & Datacom Ltd has added around 10.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has added around 3.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2442.85, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 485 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)