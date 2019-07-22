IMP Powers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Arrow Textiles Ltd, Inspirisys Solutions Ltd, Morarjee Textiles Ltd and Alpa Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2019.

IMP Powers Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 30.6 at 11:37 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2876 shares in the past one month.

Arrow Textiles Ltd surged 19.00% to Rs 13.09. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 814 shares in the past one month.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd spiked 11.66% to Rs 48.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 331 shares in the past one month.

Morarjee Textiles Ltd exploded 10.94% to Rs 14.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1748 shares in the past one month.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd added 10.23% to Rs 21.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36424 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2973 shares in the past one month.

