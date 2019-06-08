TVS Motor Company Sponsors Bangladesh Football Federation

TVS Motor Company announced their sponsorship tie up with Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for a period of two years.
As a first step, the official FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier jersey for the Bangladesh team featuring TVS Motor Company branding was handed over to the Captain Jamal Bhuyan and to the rest of the team today.
As per the association, TVS Auto Bangladesh, distribution partner for two wheelers of TVS Motor Company, will be sponsoring the National Team for the next two years through World Cup Qualifier, Asian Cup Qualifiers, International Friendlies and the BFF Intercontinental cup. TVS Auto Bangladesh will also sponsor the Bangladesh Premier League where 13 top football clubs participate.
