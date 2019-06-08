Andhra Petrochemicals gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Andhra Petrochemicals announced that ICRA has upgraded the long-term rating from [ICRA]BBB to [ICRA]BBB+ and shortterm rating from [ICRA]A3+ to [ICRA]A2 assigned earlier to the Rs.94.18 crore Line of Credit of the Company. The Outlook on the long-term rating has been retained at Positive.
Further, short term rating was revised from [ICRA]A3+ to [ICRA]A2.
