Andhra Petrochemicals gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Andhra Petrochemicals announced that has upgraded the long-term rating from [ICRA]BBB to [ICRA]BBB+ and shortterm rating from [ICRA]A3+ to [ICRA]A2 assigned earlier to the Rs.94.18 crore Line of Credit of the Company. on the long-term rating has been retained at Positive.

Further, short term rating was revised from [ICRA]A3+ to [ICRA]A2.

