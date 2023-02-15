Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 17.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.73% to Rs 11.27 croreNet profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 17.39% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.73% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.2718.10 -38 OPM %17.1312.93 -PBDT0.711.11 -36 PBT0.591.00 -41 NP0.570.69 -17
