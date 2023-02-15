JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Axis Bank allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 17.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.73% to Rs 11.27 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 17.39% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.73% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.2718.10 -38 OPM %17.1312.93 -PBDT0.711.11 -36 PBT0.591.00 -41 NP0.570.69 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU