Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 17.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.73% to Rs 11.27 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 17.39% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.73% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.2718.1017.1312.930.711.110.591.000.570.69

