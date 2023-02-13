Esab India climbs after Q3 PAT soars 91% YoY

Esab India rose 3.72% to Rs 4028.30 after the company's net profit rose 91.4% to Rs 36.31 crore on 18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 267.39 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 88.2% YoY to Rs 48.57 crore in Q3 FY23.

Total expenditure rose 9.8% YoY to Rs 218.96 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed rose 5.3% to Rs 122.44 crore while employee expenses rose 2.9% to Rs 23.41 crore.

The board has declared second interim dividend of Rs 28 per equity share of Rs 10 each (280%) for the financial year ending 31 March 2023. It will be paid to the equity shareholders on or before 10 March 2023.

Esab India is engaged in the business of fabrication technology. The company caters to both domestic and international markets.

