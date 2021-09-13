Wipro partners with First Horizon Bank

-
To streamline VirtualBank's cloud migration and integrate new fintech capabilitiesWipro has partnered with Tennessee-based First Horizon Bank (FHN) to transform the core banking channels and servicing capabilities of VirtualBank, an established digital bank that FHN inherited from Louisiana-based IBERIABANK as part of the merger completed in 2020. The combined entity's assets are approximately $87 billion.
Wipro worked with six other companies to streamline VirtualBank's cloud migration and support its fintech stack on a public cloud ecosystem. Wipro also supported the bank's end-to-end program management, governance, customer data conversion, migration and validation, systems integration and testing services. This partnership resulted in a comprehensive transformation of VirtualBank's legacy technology stack to a cloud-based, Application Programming Interface (API) enabled offering.
Wipro partnered with FHN to evaluate the fintech cloud products; developed end-to-end solution architecture, core configuration and accounting fund flows; and managed customer data migration and a quality assurance plan. Wipro also invested in a real-time event aggregator capable of collecting mission critical events from various cloud sources and reconciling and reporting on them for regulatory purposes. Wipro's business domain and technological insight and expertise contributed to a rapid cloud migration, requiring about eight months to complete the project implementation.
