Escorts gains on bagging certification for e-tractor

Escorts rose 1.14% to Rs 1,280.90 after the company said it received Budni certification in India for its electric tractor.

Escorts Agri Machinery Division (EAM) on 18 January 2019 got certification from Central Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute, Budni for its electric tractor.

The Budni certification complies with the provision of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 (CMVR). Escorts is the first and the only company to receive the CMVR certificate in India for the electric tractor.

In 2017, Escorts had showcased electric tractor concept in variants of mechanical and hydrostatic power transmission platform for sustainable and green agriculture. The company started exporting these tractors in 2019. Now with this certification, it will be launching in domestic market too. The launch and other details will be shared soon.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 123.8% to Rs 227.22 crore on 24% rise in net sales to Rs 1,654.18 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

The Escorts Group is an Indian engineering company that operates in the sectors of agri-machinery, construction and material handling equipment, and railway equipment.

