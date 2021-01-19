Capital Goods stocks edge higher

-
Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 306.61 points or 1.58% at 19722.16 at 09:48 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, ABB India Ltd (up 3.05%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.36%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.03%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.99%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.74%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.65%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.46%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.23%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.2%).
At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 298.01 or 0.61% at 48862.28.
The Nifty 50 index was up 87.1 points or 0.61% at 14368.4.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 206.42 points or 1.13% at 18536.21.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.54 points or 1.11% at 6226.66.
On BSE,1657 shares were trading in green, 477 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.
