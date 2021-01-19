Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 101.77 points or 1.68% at 6175.28 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Goa Carbon Ltd (up 3.37%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.54%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.1%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.8%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 1.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.65%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.53%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.48%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.38%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.32%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 298.01 or 0.61% at 48862.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.1 points or 0.61% at 14368.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 206.42 points or 1.13% at 18536.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.54 points or 1.11% at 6226.66.

On BSE,1657 shares were trading in green, 477 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

