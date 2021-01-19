Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Spikes 5.89%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.66%

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has added 13.21% over last one month compared to 9.12% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.31% rise in the SENSEX

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd rose 5.89% today to trade at Rs 82.7. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.66% to quote at 2613.62. The index is up 9.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 2.45% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 2.09% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 4.7 % over last one year compared to the 17.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has added 13.21% over last one month compared to 9.12% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 113 on 29 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 36.85 on 26 Mar 2020.

