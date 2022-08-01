Escorts Kubota tractor sales drop 18% YoY in July

Escorts Kubota said that its Agri Machinery Segment had sold 5,360 tractors in July 2022, which is lower by 18.3% as compared 6,564 tractors sold in July 2021.

While domestic tractor sales declined by 22.3% to 4,704 in July 2022, tractor exports increased by 28.9% to 656 units in July 2022 over July 2021.

The Escorts Group is an Indian engineering company that operates in the sectors of agri-machinery, construction and material handling equipment, and railway equipment.

Escorts Kubota reported 28.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 190.92 crore on a 15.7% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,878.51 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.83% to currently trade at Rs 1721.15 on the BSE.

