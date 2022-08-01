Volumes soar at Mahindra Logistics Ltd counter

-
-
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Marico Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 August 2022.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 41.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4040 shares. The stock gained 1.45% to Rs.472.05. Volumes stood at 15902 shares in the last session.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd registered volume of 23.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 41.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56552 shares. The stock slipped 0.24% to Rs.2,373.45. Volumes stood at 50371 shares in the last session.
Marico Ltd saw volume of 6.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25356 shares. The stock increased 0.59% to Rs.520.60. Volumes stood at 18907 shares in the last session.
Petronet LNG Ltd notched up volume of 9.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37120 shares. The stock rose 1.39% to Rs.222.85. Volumes stood at 30363 shares in the last session.
Divis Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7656 shares. The stock gained 0.04% to Rs.3,831.00. Volumes stood at 12012 shares in the last session.
