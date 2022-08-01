Consumer goods shares edge higher

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 70.24 points or 1.22% at 5817 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Metro Brands Ltd (up 11.48%), One 97 Communications Ltd (up 7.42%),Gabriel India Ltd (up 6.47%),Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 6.15%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 5.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (up 5.15%), PPAP Automotive Ltd (up 4.74%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (up 4.23%), Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd (up 4.22%), and Pix Transmission Ltd (up 3.83%).

On the other hand, Birla Tyres Ltd (down 4.92%), L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (down 4.85%), and Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (down 4.74%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 191.75 or 0.33% at 57762.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.8 points or 0.42% at 17230.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 223.23 points or 0.83% at 27279.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.72 points or 0.74% at 8528.34.

On BSE,1935 shares were trading in green, 858 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

