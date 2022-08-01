Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 24.41 points or 1.5% at 1653.09 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.32%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.29%),Route Mobile Ltd (up 2.26%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.22%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.96%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.87%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.37%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.1%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.93%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 0.46%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.08%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 191.75 or 0.33% at 57762.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.8 points or 0.42% at 17230.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 223.23 points or 0.83% at 27279.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.72 points or 0.74% at 8528.34.

On BSE,1935 shares were trading in green, 858 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

