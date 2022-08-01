Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 860.74 points or 3% at 29589.38 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 5.71%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 4.93%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 3.46%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 3.02%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.64%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.44%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.57%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.08%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.97%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.06%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 0.15%), and Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 0.12%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 191.75 or 0.33% at 57762.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.8 points or 0.42% at 17230.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 223.23 points or 0.83% at 27279.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.72 points or 0.74% at 8528.34.

On BSE,1935 shares were trading in green, 858 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

