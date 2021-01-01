Escorts Ltd Surges 3.28%

Escorts Ltd has lost 8.23% over last one month compared to 1.76% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 7.3% rise in the SENSEX

Escorts Ltd gained 3.28% today to trade at Rs 1301. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 0.69% to quote at 20955.43. The index is up 1.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd increased 1.67% and Ashok Leyland Ltd added 1.1% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 13.11 % over last one year compared to the 15.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Escorts Ltd has lost 8.23% over last one month compared to 1.76% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 7.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15352 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 78589 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1452.85 on 04 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 527.1 on 19 Mar 2020.

